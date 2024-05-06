Isfahan Set to Host International Nuclear Conference in Iran

Islam Times - The 2024 International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology is set to commence today in Isfahan, Iran's central city, bringing together hundreds of researchers, scientists, and officials from both domestic and foreign domains.

The conference is scheduled to commence on Monday evening with an official opening ceremony, which will be attended by Mohammad Eslami, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). The event will continue until May 8th.According to the deputy chief of the AEOI, more than 500 scientific papers have been submitted for presentation at the conference. The program will feature 16 specialized panels, round-table discussions, and an exhibition.Javad Karimi Sabet further stated that approximately 100 academic speakers, including over 50 international participants, will participate in the conference either in person or via videoconference, providing insights into the latest scientific advancements in the nuclear industry.The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is slated to participate in the conference, which marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.In remarks made in February, Eslami praised the increasing collaboration between Iran and the IAEA, expressing optimism that this cooperation would persist, allowing Iran to dispel the hostile narrative that adversaries aim to foster against its nuclear sector.