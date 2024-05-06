0
Monday 6 May 2024 - 22:53

Isfahan Set to Host International Nuclear Conference in Iran

Story Code : 1133284
Isfahan Set to Host International Nuclear Conference in Iran
The conference is scheduled to commence on Monday evening with an official opening ceremony, which will be attended by Mohammad Eslami, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). The event will continue until May 8th.

According to the deputy chief of the AEOI, more than 500 scientific papers have been submitted for presentation at the conference. The program will feature 16 specialized panels, round-table discussions, and an exhibition.

Javad Karimi Sabet further stated that approximately 100 academic speakers, including over 50 international participants, will participate in the conference either in person or via videoconference, providing insights into the latest scientific advancements in the nuclear industry.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is slated to participate in the conference, which marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

In remarks made in February, Eslami praised the increasing collaboration between Iran and the IAEA, expressing optimism that this cooperation would persist, allowing Iran to dispel the hostile narrative that adversaries aim to foster against its nuclear sector.
Comment


Featured Stories
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
8 May 2024
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
8 May 2024
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
8 May 2024
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
7 May 2024
Russia Warns Ukraine
Russia Warns Ukraine's F-16s to Be Treated as Nuclear Threat
7 May 2024
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
7 May 2024
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
7 May 2024
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
7 May 2024
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
7 May 2024
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
7 May 2024
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
7 May 2024
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
6 May 2024