Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 10:26

“Israeli” Army’s Chief Urges Comptroller to Delay Probe into Oct. 7 Failures

Story Code : 1133377
“Your conclusion that the current timing makes it possible to start an audit does not correspond to the security reality and the burden on the ‘Israeli’ army,” Halevi told Matanyahu Englman.

He further warned that “An audit at this time will cause substantial and severe harm to the war efforts.”

“I pledge that the ‘Israeli’ army will cooperate fully with the ‘state’ comptroller, but not at the expense of the complex tasks before us,” Halevi added.

In December, Englman said his office would “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation.

Halevi then raised objections, saying the comptroller’s examination was unprecedented and would divert the attention of army’s commanders currently conducting operations in Gaza.

The pair then met in February to hash things out and agreed to continue discussions on the matter.

But last week, Englman said his office’s probe into the October 7 failures would now start looking at the army and urged Halevi to cooperate.
