0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 20:34

UK Labor Seeks to Thwart Sunak over Living-Standards Comeback

Story Code : 1133498
UK Labor Seeks to Thwart Sunak over Living-Standards Comeback
With Labor far ahead of Sunak's Conservatives in opinion polls before an election later this year, its finance chief Rachel Reeves used a speech on Tuesday to try to derail attempts by the government to rebuild its reputation on the economy.

"When the prime minister and chancellor say: 'we've turned the corner, the plan is working, look out for the feel-good factor', I think that's deluded, and it's really out of touch with the realities that people are facing," Reeves said.

Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt have argued that the drop in inflation and improving economic data show that the economy is emerging from the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis that followed the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sunak said on Monday that he was determined to show the country that it was making progress, even after his party suffered heavy blows in local and mayoral elections last week.

But Reeves highlighted forecasts showing household disposable income, adjusted for inflation, is on course to fall between one British national election and the next for the first time since at least the 1950s.

"And yet you've got this bizarre situation at the moment where Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are going on some sort of victory lap for getting minimal growth rather than being in recession," Reeves said.

"I'm just so much more ambitious for our country than that," she said, pointing to Labor’s aim to make Britain the fastest-growing Group of Seven economy by restoring the country's political stability and attracting more private investment.

Economists polled by Reuters predict that official figures due on Friday will show Britain's economy grew by 0.4% in the first three months of 2024 after declining in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, which represented a shallow recession.

Hunt said last week that Britain was winning the war against inflation which peaked above 11% in later 2022 and that the government needed to stick to its plan to return the economy to longer-term growth.
Comment


Featured Stories
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
8 May 2024
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
8 May 2024
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
8 May 2024
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
7 May 2024
Russia Warns Ukraine
Russia Warns Ukraine's F-16s to Be Treated as Nuclear Threat
7 May 2024
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
7 May 2024
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
7 May 2024
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
7 May 2024
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
7 May 2024
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
7 May 2024
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
7 May 2024
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
6 May 2024