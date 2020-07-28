0
Tuesday 28 July 2020 - 10:16

Lebanese PM Warns Israeli Enemy Seeking to Change Rules of Engagement

Story Code : 877091
Lebanese PM Warns Israeli Enemy Seeking to Change Rules of Engagement
Addressing the Higher Defense Council, Diab said that the Israeli enemy “has once again attacked Lebanon and violated the UN resolution 1701 through a dangerous military escalation.”

“I call for vigilance in the coming days,” Diab said as he voiced concern “that things may slip for worse in light of high tensions at our border with occupied Palestine.”

Israeli occupation army attacked the occupied Shebaa Farms unilaterally opened fire on Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and the surrounding area in the occupied Shebaa Farms, claiming that Hezbollah fighters had attacked the region. Hezbollah, later, issued a statement, denying such claims and noting that the Israeli move came for fear of Hezbollah response to the killing of Ali Mohsen, a Resistance fighter, earlier last week during an Israeli raid on Syria.

The Lebanese Resistance movement, meanwhile, stressed that retaliation to the killing of martyr Mohsen is “inevitable”.

In his Tuesday address, PM Diab said that the Israeli enemy is pushing to change rules of engagement as well as to amend the task of the UNFIL force operating in south Lebanon.

On the other hand, Diab said that the country is before a serious stage in the battle against coronavirus.

“We are before a serious stage in the battle against coronavirus. Strict measures have to be taken in a bid to save our people.”

He called for toughening measures in all regions across the country.

“We have decided to head for partial lockdown starting from today and full lockdown starting by Thursday and ending by Monday. The country will open for two days and then will close for other five days,” Diab told the council, as quoted by local media.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
IRGC Stages Massive War Game South of Iran
28 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
‘Israeli’ Settlers Set Palestinian Mosque on Fire
28 July 2020
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into
Trump Says House Democrats Have Turned into 'Venezuela on Steroids' for Trying to Block His Travel Ban
26 July 2020
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
Iran Rejects US Envoy’s Comments on Afghan Peace Talks
26 July 2020
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
Israeli Drones Violate Lebanese Airspace over Two Dozen Times
26 July 2020
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
Iraq’s PMU Forces Foil Major Assault by Daesh in Diyala
26 July 2020
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
Taliban Say Ready for Talks with Kabul after Eid Holiday
25 July 2020
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
US Behaves like Mafia Bands, Bandits: Al-Nujaba
25 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
‘Israeli’ Helicopters Attack Syria’s Quneitra
25 July 2020
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
Rockets Hit Base Housing US-Led Forces near Baghdad
25 July 2020
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
24 July 2020