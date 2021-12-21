0
Tuesday 21 December 2021 - 21:14

EU Leader Urges NATO to Move Troops to Eastern Front

Story Code : 969663
According to Interfax-Ukraine, Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday that Western countries need to develop a clear plan of action to deal with the “loss of balance in the region” and the increasing number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.
 
“NATO should respond not only by concentrating its troops on the eastern front but also to strengthen its military capabilities. Strengthening military capabilities is good, but we also must have an algorithm of what to do if there is scenario A, scenario B, scenario C,” Nauseda explained.
 
He further added that NATO should begin to discuss the security of the region as a whole, not just individual countries, in order to be able to develop a “broad response” at an Eastern European level in the event of a confrontation with Russia.
 
“So that we are not just discussing the Ukrainian, Polish or Lithuanian situation separately. But that it should be a discussion of regional security,” the Lithuanian president stressed.
 
Nauseda’s call for more NATO manpower to be stationed in Eastern Europe follows a security-guarantees proposal pitched by Moscow to the US-led military bloc last week when Russia demanded that Brussels stop putting troops and military equipment near its border.
 
