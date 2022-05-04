Biden Says US Gave ‘Russia’ Javelin Missiles, Hails ‘Hungarian’ Defense of Ukraine

Islam Times - President Joe Biden has made repeated gaffes in recent remarks about US military aid to Ukraine, saying mistakenly that the United States had provided Russia with American Javelin missiles.

Addressing workers on Tuesday at a missile factory in Troy, Alabama, Biden said the United States “made sure Russia had Javelins.”“Before Russia attacked, we made sure Russia had Javelins and other weapons to strengthen their defenses so Ukraine was ready for whatever happened,” he said mid-speech at the Lockheed Martin facility where ten-of-thousands of anti-tank rockets were manufactured in the past decades.In another faux pas, Biden praised the successful “Hungarian” resistance against "enemy" Russians.“Just a few days ago, the Wall Street Journal quoted a young Hungarian fighter saying, ‘Without the Javelins, it would have been very hard to stop the enemy pushing ahead,'” said the gaffer who turns 80 this year.Biden revealed the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia was just one front in the US battle for global domination.He told the US factory workers they should be "proud" of their role in the mammoth US and allied Western push to arm Kiev in its battle against Russian troops.By providing Kiev with weapons "you're making it possible for the Ukrainian people to defend themselves without us having to risk getting into a third world war by sending in American soldiers," Biden said.Sending weapons to Kiev will "determine whether that's going to happen," he said.Biden also pointed out that "this fight is not going to be cheap."He called on Congress to quickly pass his request for a new aid package to Ukraine worth whopping $33 billion, as the country approaches its 10th week of conflict with Russia.“I urge the Congress to pass this funding quickly to help Ukraine continue to succeed against Russian aggression, just as they did when they won the battle of Kiev and to make sure the United States and our allies can replenish our own stock of weapons to replace what we’ve sent to Ukraine,” Biden said.Media reported that so far the United States had shipped 5,500 Javelin missiles to Ukraine, part of more than $3 billion in military aid since Russia began its special operation in eastern Ukraine more than two months ago.In the meantime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sounded the alarm about the mass provision of American weapons to Kiev.