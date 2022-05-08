0
Sunday 8 May 2022 - 09:30

Hezbollah Reacts to Terrorist Attack in Egypt

Story Code : 993100
Hezbollah Reacts to Terrorist Attack in Egypt
Hezbollah in a statement issued over the terrorist attack said that the terrorists' aim is to strike at Egypt's security and stability, causing the region to re-enter into a cycle of sedition and internal conflicts, as well as to deflect the public opinion from the Palestinian crisis, Al-Ahed reported.

Hezbollah also stressed the need to confront destructive takfiri thinking and called on adopting preventive measures to confront this phenomenon.

The movement also offered condolences to the family of victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, have been killed in an armed attack on the Sinai Peninsula, an army spokesman said.
