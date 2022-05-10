0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 13:22

Pentagon: US Completed Training Ukrainian Armed Forces on New Weapons

Story Code : 993498
Pentagon: US Completed Training Ukrainian Armed Forces on New Weapons
The United States has begun training Ukrainian troops in maintaining US howitzers supplied by Washington to Kyiv, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced at a regular briefing for reporters, TASS reported.

“On the training front, more than 310 Ukrainian soldiers now have completed M777 training. There is another 50-plus that are currently going through yet another course. Let’s see. We’ve also started a two-week M777 maintainer course and we expect that the first class will begin training today – that’s the plan. So that’s a new development, to help them with maintenance on the howitzers, now that they’re getting so many in the country,” he said.

“We know that long-range fires are important. These howitzers are already in the fight – not all of them but, I mean, we know that some of them are – and the feedback we’re getting from the Ukrainians is that they’re very valuable,” Kirby added.

Earlier, Washington announced it was transferring 155 mm M777 howitzers to Kyiv.
