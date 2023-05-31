0
Wednesday 31 May 2023 - 21:13

Japan Allows Nuclear Plants to Operate beyond 60 Years

Story Code : 1061269
Japan Allows Nuclear Plants to Operate beyond 60 Years
The bill intends to "establish an electricity supply system that will achieve a carbon-free society", a parliament spokesman told AFP.
 
Under the new rules, the age cap technically remains 60 years but exceptions are allowed for reactors that have had to pause operations for "unforeseeable" reasons.
 
Those might include changes to safety guidelines, or provisional injunctions by a court.
 
The new rules allow operators to exclude periods of shutdown when calculating the total years of operation.
 
However, operators require approval from Japan's nuclear safety watchdog for the exemption, and the law also includes measures intended to strengthen safety checks at ageing reactors.
 
The government wants to "ensure a stable supply of electricity while promoting the use of carbon-free electricity resources," Japan's ministry of economy, trade and industry said in a statement. 
 
The move comes as Japan's government looks to reinvigorate a nuclear sector that was taken offline after the 2011 Fukushima disaster caused by a deadly tsunami.
 
Most of Japan's nuclear reactors remain out of action today, but the global energy crisis has reopened debate on the subject and polls show that public views on nuclear power are softening.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023