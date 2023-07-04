0
Tuesday 4 July 2023 - 04:35

Mine Blast Kills 3 Children, Injures 3 Others in N. Afghanistan

Story Code : 1067434
Mine Blast Kills 3 Children, Injures 3 Others in N. Afghanistan
A group of children found a toy-like device in the Khwaja Sabz Posh district of Faryab province on Sunday afternoon and began playing with it, but the device exploded suddenly, killing three on the spot and injuring three others, according to provincial director for Information and Culture Mawlawi Shamsullah Mohammadi, Xinhua reported.
 
The injured children have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
 
A similar incident claimed the life of a man in Afghanistan's eastern Wardak province a couple of weeks ago.
