Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State

Islam Times - Jordan's foreign minister believes that the only way to save Israel from misery is to accept the state of Palestine.

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi lambasted the Israeli government’s “radical racist agenda” saying it’s defying the world in its refusal to accept a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.“The only way out of this misery is a two-state solution,” Safadi told reporters at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.“They are defying the whole international community and it is about time the world took a stand,” the minister added.Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 60,800 others, according to local health authorities.The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139.Israel had announced its goal from the beginning of the operation to destroy Hamas and then release the Israeli captives in Gaza, but after more than three months, not only this goal has not been achieved, but Israel's insistence on these two goals has caused differences in that society.Experts believe that Israel is now in a dilemma and must choose between destroying Hamas or freeing the captives.While Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, is under pressure from the families of the captives, experts believe that the destruction of Hamas is a far-fetched goal.The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc’s ministers will work toward achieving a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine in meetings in Brussels, with Germany saying it backs the initiative.“What we want to do is to build a two-state solution. So let’s talk about it,” Borrell told reporters, telling Israel “Peace and stability cannot be built only by military means”.The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip “could not be worse”, European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell added.“Certainly Israel’s way of trying to destroy Hamas is wrong. From now on I will not talk about the peace process, but I want a two-state-solution process’, Borrell told journalists before an EU foreign ministers’ meeting.“Which are the other solutions do they have in mind? To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill off them?”German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before heading into the meeting the two-state solution is the “only solution” to the conflict, and “all those who say they don’t want to hear about such a solution have not brought any alternative”.