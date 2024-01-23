0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 08:48

Saudi FM: No Israel Normalization Without a Path to Palestinian State

Story Code : 1110988
Saudi FM: No Israel Normalization Without a Path to Palestinian State
Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the remarks in an interview with CNN late Sunday.

“We need stability, and stability will only come through resolving the Palestinian issue,” the foreign minister said.

“That's the only way we're going to get the benefit.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister said the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s agenda is the de-escalation of the conflict in Gaza and halting civilian casualties. 

“What we are seeing is the Israelis are crushing Gaza, the civilian population of Gaza,” he said. “This is completely unnecessary, completely unacceptable and has to stop.”

Prince Faisal made a similar statement in the recent past when he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Palestinian statehood. The head of the regime is talking of plans for open-ended military control over Gaza.
