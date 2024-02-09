Islam Times - Muslims in Iran, along with tens of millions worldwide, are celebrating Eid al-Mab’ath when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed by God Almighty as the last messenger of God.

The occasion falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the lunar calendar, which has coincided with February 8 this year.The date of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth is Rabi' I 17th according to the majority of Shi'a scholars, and Rabi' I 12th according to Sunnis, Wikishia reported.The Prophet (s) passed away on Safar 28/May 25 or on Rabi' I 12/June 7 of 11/632 at the age of 63, added the source.Muhammad married Lady Khadija (PBUH) when he was twenty-five years old. Khadija lived with the Prophet for 25 years and passed away 10 years after Bi'tha.According to the Twelver Shi'as, the mission of the Prophet (s) began on the Rajab 27/ June 25, 610. In the years before his mission, Muhammad (PBUH) spent a lot of time in solitude, worshiping God. He would spend a month in solitude in a cave called Hira', in the mountains and would worship God there.After the month was completed, he returned to Mecca and circumambulated the Ka'ba seven times or more before returning home. He was in the cave of Hira' when the mission began and verses of the Qur'an were revealed to him.It is widely believed that the Prophet (PBUH) was forty years old at the beginning of his mission.It is recorded that Muhammad (PBUH) invited people secretly to Islam for three years after his mission. However, because of the order of the revelation of the verses of the Qur'an, some believe that the Prophet's (PBUH) public invitation was carried out very shortly after the first revelation.Bi’that of the prophet revealed the utmost of God’s mercy on mankind and humanity. Sending the prophet on a mission to guide humankind, to lead humankind to their climax, is God’s biggest grace on humanity.Thanks to Bi’that, a path opened for humanity, which has the power and capacity to advance humankind until the end of the world. Since that day, humanity has continuously progressed.Minds and thoughts have developed; and the many facts, that religions have come to profess, have become part of the culture within human societies and the hearts of people from various groups have become inclined to spirituality.The goal of Mab'ath is to wipe away these troubles. Mab’ath is the day of returning to the divine nature. This is because all these sufferings, difficulties, and chaotic situations have been rejected in the divine nature that has been installed and placed in human nature in the form of trust.The divine nature of humankind is supporting truth, justice, and jihad in the way of the oppressed.The purpose of the prophets’ bi’that was to establish an ideal society.“Today, the responsibility of the Islamic Ummah is not only to celebrate the memory of the Holy Prophet’s birthday and bi’that. This is a small and minor task compared to its duty,” The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said.Today, the world of Islam has a responsibility to breathe a spirit into this world to create a new environment and to open a new path. We refer to this phenomenon, which we are looking forward to, as “the new Islamic civilization”, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has added.“We should be striving for the new Islamic civilization- for the sake of humanity. This is dramatically different from what powers think about humanity and from how they act.”The prophet was tasked with delivering the message of peace to humanity and declaring Allah’s Oneness to idolaters and polytheists of the world. He was sent to confirm the essential teachings of monotheism as preached by earlier prophets, including Adam, Abraham, Moses, and Jesus.