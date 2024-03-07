China Will Be Global ‘Force for Peace’: Wang Yi

Islam Times - China will be a global force for peace and stability, the country’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, said at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

“In the face of complex turmoil in the international environment, China will persist in being a force for peace, a force for stability, and a force for progress in the world,” Wang told reporters, AFP reported.Wang made his comments at China’s largest annual political gathering, which opened in Beijing earlier this week.The “Two Sessions” — parallel meetings of China’s parliament and political consultative body — offer a rare glimpse into the strategy of the Communist Party-led government for the year ahead.This year’s gathering is being closely watched for signals as to Chinese leaders’ confidence in current geopolitical conditions, as tensions persist across the Taiwan Strait and the Russia-Ukraine war enters its third year.Wang’s press conference comes after Southeast Asian and Australian leaders warned this week against Chinese actions that “endanger peace” in the South China Sea, following fresh confrontations between Beijing and the Philippines in contested waters.Chinese coast guard boats were accused on Tuesday of badgering a flotilla of Philippine ships sailing a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where the countries have contested maritime claims.China said it “took control measures” against Philippine ships’ “illegal intrusion” into waters it claims, as well as accusing a Philippine ship of “intentionally” ramming a Chinese one.“We resolutely oppose all acts of hegemony and bullying, and will strongly uphold national sovereignty and security as well as development interests,” Wang said on Thursday.China’s expanding political reach has sparked friction on multiple fronts, with Western powers criticizing Beijing for its stance on the Ukraine war.China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine war, but its strategic partnership with Russia has grown closer since the start of the war.“China and Russia have set a new paradigm for major power relations that is completely different from the old Cold War era,” Wang told reporters on Thursday, adding that bilateral ties rested on “the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties.”Beijing released a paper last year calling for a “political settlement” to the conflict.China’s Eurasia envoy visited Russia, Ukraine and the headquarters of the European Union earlier this month for talks on the war between Moscow and Kiev.