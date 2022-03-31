0
Thursday 31 March 2022 - 10:25

Tunisia President Dissolves Parliament, Extending Power Grab

Story Code : 986602
Tunisia President Dissolves Parliament, Extending Power Grab
"Today, at this historic moment, I announce the dissolution of the Assembly of Representatives of the people, to preserve the state and its institutions," he said.

He made the announcement at a meeting of the National Security Council, hours after parliamentarians held a plenary session online and voted through a bill against his "exceptional measures."

Saied denounced parliament's move as a "coup attempt" and said those responsible had "betrayed" the nation.

The former law professor, elected in 2019 amid public anger against the political class, on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze the assembly and seized wide-ranging powers.

He later gave himself powers to rule and legislate by decree and seized control over the judiciary in what rivals saw as further blows to democracy in the birthplace of the so-called 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Saied's moves were initially welcomed by many Tunisians sick of the often-stalemated political system that emerged from a revolution that overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

But an increasing array of critics say he has moved the country, which also faces a grinding economic crisis, down a dangerous path back towards autocracy.
Tagged
Tunisia
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022
Despite Declared Ceasefire, Saudi Arabia Launches Missile, Artillery Strikes, Causes Casualties in Yemen
Despite Declared Ceasefire, Saudi Arabia Launches Missile, Artillery Strikes, Causes Casualties in Yemen
31 March 2022
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
What happens if Russia turns off the gas taps to Europe
31 March 2022
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
31 March 2022
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
30 March 2022
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
29 March 2022
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022