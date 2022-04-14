0
Thursday 14 April 2022

Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians


Gantz had claimed that the Israeli military faced no restrictions in using force against Palestinians across the occupied territories and was prepared for escalation against them on all fronts.

In response, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said such remarks “cannot frighten the Palestinian people and their resistance”.

Nor would such threats discourage the Palestinian people from keeping up their legitimate struggle against the occupying regime.

“This revolution will continue until our people achieve their major goals of liberation and return [to their homeland],” he added.

The regime has stepped up its deadly aggression across the Palestinian territories since the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, prompting Palestinians to ramp up their resistance operations in response.

Most recently, a shooting operation killed at least two people and injured eight others in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The attack was conducted, when a Palestinian youth, identified as Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, entered a pub on a crowded main street in the city and began firing his weapon.

The 28-year-old, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, was killed by Israeli forces in a pre-dawn firefight near a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan.

Various Palestinian resistance groups and the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah have hailed the incident as a “heroic operation”.

On Tuesday, various resistance groups issued a joint statement, saying “Martyr Ra’ad Hazem’s Operation” served to reveal the fragile nature of the occupying regime.

“The Zionist regime’s oppression and crime machine cannot frustrate our people’s in [pursuing their] conviction to take the path of resistance as their only option towards liberation and return to their homeland,” the statement concluded.


