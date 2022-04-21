Israeli Right-wing Politicians Clash over Al-Aqsa Closure to Jews: “Victory for Hamas”

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Religious Zionist Party MK during a session at the Knesset

Islam Times - Israeli politicians from parties on the Right sparred on Twitter on Wednesday over Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to close Al-Aqsa to Jews at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Bennett’s associates said the same decision has been made every year, including repeatedly by Benjamin Netanyahu when he was prime minister.Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Bennett of “surrendering to terror.” Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana defended Bennett’s decision.“Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, why are you blabbering to no end,” Kahana wrote, “You have a golden opportunity to declare that when you are back in the coalition, the Temple Mount will be open to Jews all the time, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.”Kahana said that if they were unwilling to make such a commitment, they should remain silent and let the prime minister “handle the situation responsibly.”Smotrich posted an old tweet of Yamina minister Ayelet Shaked backing keeping Al-Aqsa open to Jews.“There were days when Shaked understood well that surrendering to terror on the Temple Mount is dangerous and encourages more terror,” Smotrich wrote. “The decision accepts the Arab lie that Jews are to blame for the current escalation.”Ben-Gvir wrote that preventing the prayer of Jews at Al-Aqsa was “a victory for Hamas, terror and the rioters.”“This delusional decision will cost lives,” Ben-Gvir wrote. “Surrendering to our enemies will only enhance terror.”