Thursday 21 April 2022

Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated

Haniya to "Israel": We're at the Beginning of the Battle, You'll Be Defeated
“As we defeated the so-called ‘Flag March’, we will defeat the policy of invading [al-Aqsa],” Haniya added, affirming that “The actions of the ‘Israeli” settlers will push the strategic dimensions of the conflict to the front.”

Haniya further mentioned that “The ‘Israeli’ riot in al-Aqsa will shorten the life of the occupier that will be expelled from the land of Palestine.”

To the “Israeli” entity, Hamas Leader sent a sounding message: “If you think that storming the holy al-Aqsa Mosque will alter the mosque's Islamic Identity, then you are delusional.”

“Our people as well as the worshippers in al-Aqsa represent the first line of defense that will remain steadfast,” he concluded.
