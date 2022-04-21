Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated

Islam Times - The Leader of Hamas Resistance group Ismail Haniya warned the Zionist entity that “we are still at the beginning of the battle.”

“As we defeated the so-called ‘Flag March’, we will defeat the policy of invading [al-Aqsa],” Haniya added, affirming that “The actions of the ‘Israeli” settlers will push the strategic dimensions of the conflict to the front.”Haniya further mentioned that “The ‘Israeli’ riot in al-Aqsa will shorten the life of the occupier that will be expelled from the land of Palestine.”To the “Israeli” entity, Hamas Leader sent a sounding message: “If you think that storming the holy al-Aqsa Mosque will alter the mosque's Islamic Identity, then you are delusional.”“Our people as well as the worshippers in al-Aqsa represent the first line of defense that will remain steadfast,” he concluded.