People in Gaza prepare for Eid al-Fitr amid dire conditions

People in the Gaza Strip will mark this year's Eid al-Fitr holiday for the 16th time under the Israeli blockade.

The joyful occasion comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Muslims go to markets several days before Eid to buy gifts, new clothes, and sweets for their loved ones but many can’t afford that because of the high unemployment and poverty rates.United Nations figures show that eighty percent of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been relying on handouts in recent years in order to survive.For Gazan families, it has been a very tough task to buy Eid items for their children amid the harsh economic situation in the besieged coastal enclave.People scour the markets for hours to try and find affordable gifts for their families.For merchants, this Eid season has been one of the worst they had in years. Usually during holidays like Eid al-Fitr sales are high in markets around the world but in Gaza, shop owners complain of a lack of sales.Despite the harsh circumstances, Palestinians in Gaza are preparing themselves to receive Eid al-Fitr holiday like all Muslims around the world.Eid celebrations in the besieged Gaza Strip will undoubtedly fall short of being full due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.