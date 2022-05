Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force launched an artillery attack against the bases of terrorist groups in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The IRGC Ground Force blasted the strongholds of terrorist groups in Erbil with artillery weapons on Wednesday morning.No details have been reported so far about possible fatalities and damages in the strike.In March, the IRGC launched a missile attack on a strategic center of Zionists in Erbil, warning the Israeli regime that the repetition of evil conducts will draw Iran’s harsh and devastating response.