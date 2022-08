Islam Times - The Turkish defense ministry announced that one of the country's military forces has been killed in northern Iraq.

The Turkish force was killed in PKK elements' shootings, according to the reports.This is while yesterday, the Turkish army announced that one of its soldiers was killed due to injuries sustained in military operations in northern Iraq.Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.