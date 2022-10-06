0
Thursday 6 October 2022 - 07:25

US Intelligence: Ukraine behind Dugina Killing

Story Code : 1017898
The assessment of Ukrainian complicity was shared within the US government last week, the paper reported on Wednesday.

The US officials who spoke about the intelligence did not disclose which elements of the Ukrainian government were believed to have authorized the mission, who carried out the attack, or whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed off on it. Those briefed on the Ukrainian action and the US response spoke on the condition of anonymity, in order to discuss secret information and matters of sensitive diplomacy, the report said.

Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, was killed when a bomb exploded in her car in August, in an attack that Russia blamed on Ukrainian "special services."

US officials also told the paper that they lack a complete picture of the competing power centers in the Ukrainian government, including the military, the security services and Zelenskyy’s office. This may explain why some parts of the Ukrainian government may not have been aware of the plot, it added.

The US took no part in the attack, had no prior knowledge of it and “admonished” Ukrainian officials afterwards, the New York Times said, adding that the US would have opposed the killing if it had been aware of the plan.
