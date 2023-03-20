Thailand Dissolves Parliament Ahead of May General Election

Islam Times - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on May 20 issued a royal decree on the dissolution of the country's parliament, paving the way for a general election to be held in May. The decree took effect on the same day.

The exact date of the election will be announced by the Election Commission and published in the Royal Gazette.

Although the election date has not been determined, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam recently said that the upcoming election will likely take place on May 14.

The election will be a fierce competition between Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai party and the current ruling coalition.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha fell behind his main election rival Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, in a new opinion poll.

According to the Thai constitution, polls must be held between 45 and 60 days after the dissolution of parliament.