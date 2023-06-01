0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 12:13

FBI Chief Confirms Existence of Form Alleging Biden’s Role in Criminal Scheme

Story Code : 1061365
FBI Chief Confirms Existence of Form Alleging Biden’s Role in Criminal Scheme
“Today, FBI Director Wray confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national,” the statement said on Wednesday.

“While Director Wray… has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters, we have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena.”

The FD-1023 form is a document tapped by the bureau that both collects and catalogs information provided to agents by confidential human sources.

The FBI has previously indicated that it would not be willing to hand over the requested document as it may compromise the department's confidentiality rules and put sources at risk.

Earlier Wednesday, Comer said that the US House Oversight Committee will take steps to hold Wray in contempt of Congress after the agency refused to provide unclassified records pertaining to an alleged criminal scheme involving Biden.

Comer previously outlined in his subpoena that he was seeking file as it pertained to a scheme in which Biden is alleged to have shown interest in securing policy decisions in exchange for a payoff. The subpoena stated it was requesting any files dating back to June 2020 that contained the word "Biden."

However, despite the contempt threat, the initiative would only serve as a public reprimand as serious action against the FBI director can only be put forth by US Attorney General Merrick Garland after having been referred by the US Department of Justice.
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023