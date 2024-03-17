0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:17

Iraqi Expert: Iraqi Factions Want Expulsion of US Forces

Iraqi political analyst Haitham Al-Khazali said that the US tries to obtain legal immunity for its forces in different countries like Japan and South Korea to be able to commit various crimes.

He added that there is no official agreement between the governments of Iraq and the US on legal immunity.

"Most of the political factions want expulsion of the US forces from Iraq,” he stressed.

Al-Khazali further stressed that the Iraqi people also demand the expulsion of US forces from the country to ensure the security and stability of Iraq.

Earlier, many Iraqi political figures and leaders have urged for the expulsion of US forces from the country. 
