Heavy Hezbollah Attack on Israeli Military Sites

Islam Times - Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement said its forces launched a heavy missile attack on Israeli military posts in the occupied Golan Heights.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the attack came in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Baalbek in southern Lebanon.Al-Mayadeen network reported that some 50 missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied Golan and only 4 of them were intercepted.Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in its statement that it targeted Israel's military bases of Yoaf and Kila in the occupied Golan with Katyusha missiles.The Israeli regime confirmed the retaliatory attack, saying it intercepted only some of the missiles.The fighters of Hezbollah also targeted the espionage equipment at al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, inflicting major material casualties.The resistance movement also attacked the "Ramim" barracks, located in the land of the village of Hounin, one of the seven occupied Lebanese villages, with artillery shells.Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its fighters launched two suicide drones at two Iron Dome batteries in the Israeli "Kfar Blum" military site on Saturday, dealing extensive damage to the targets.