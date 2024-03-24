0
Sunday 24 March 2024 - 08:29

Heavy Hezbollah Attack on Israeli Military Sites

Story Code : 1124551
Heavy Hezbollah Attack on Israeli Military Sites
In a statement, Hezbollah said the attack came in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Baalbek in southern Lebanon. 

Al-Mayadeen network reported that some 50 missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied Golan and only 4 of them were intercepted.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in its statement that it targeted Israel's military bases of Yoaf and Kila in the occupied Golan with Katyusha missiles.

The Israeli regime confirmed the retaliatory attack, saying it intercepted only some of the missiles.

The fighters of Hezbollah also targeted the espionage equipment at al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, inflicting major material casualties.

The resistance movement also attacked the "Ramim" barracks, located in the land of the village of Hounin, one of the seven occupied Lebanese villages, with artillery shells.

Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its fighters launched two suicide drones at two Iron Dome batteries in the Israeli "Kfar Blum" military site on Saturday, dealing extensive damage to the targets. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists' Aggression on Damascus
Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli “Iron Dome” in Galilee
Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli “Iron Dome” in Galilee
24 March 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Israeli Military Headquarters with Drone Strike
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Israeli Military Headquarters with Drone Strike
24 March 2024
Putin Vows to Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Terrorist Attack
Putin Vows to Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Terrorist Attack
24 March 2024
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
23 March 2024
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
23 March 2024
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
23 March 2024
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
23 March 2024
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
23 March 2024
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
23 March 2024
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
23 March 2024
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
23 March 2024
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
22 March 2024