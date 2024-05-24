Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Friday, May 24, 2024, to commemorate the martyrdom of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their brothers.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah explained why the Resistance and Liberation Day festivities were canceled, saying, “We have called off all celebrations for Resistance and Liberation Day because we are currently observing a period of mourning”.Then, the Resistance chief congratulated the Lebanese people on the anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day, which commemorates the humiliating withdrawal of the “Israeli” entity from South Lebanon.He offered condolences over the martyrdom of Iran's president, along with his companions. He described the loss as “a significant blow to the resistance front”.In his remarks, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized the importance of presenting martyrs as role models for the youth. He specifically highlighted Sayyed Raisi as an exemplary figure worthy of emulation.The SG said, “Introducing our martyrs as models to be followed by the youth is a must. Sayyed Raisi is an example for us to follow”.Furthermore, His Eminence shed light on Sayyed Raisi's notable responsibilities, particularly his management of Imam Rida [AS]’s Shrine. This role, he noted, bestowed upon Raisi a title reflecting the weighty responsibility he bore.“The martyr Raisi acquired the title that we heard during the past days, ‘the servant of Imam Rida [AS]’, because the responsibility of managing Imam Rida [AS]’s Shrine is a great and huge responsibility,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.Additionally, the Hezbollah Secretary General praised Sayyed Raisi’s tenure at Imam Rida [AS]'s Shrine, highlighting the positive changes and reforms he introduced during his stewardship.Sayyed Nasrallah acknowledged the late Iranian President’s contributions as the head of Iran's judiciary, commending his efforts in reforming the country's legal system saying, "As a head of the judiciary, Sayyed Raisi reformed the country’s judiciary system."Also in his speech, the Hezbollah SG highlighted President Raisi's tireless dedication to his duties explaining, "As a president of the Islamic Republic, Sayyed Raisi had no day off. He moved from one province to another, walked among people to solve their problems”.Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah praised President Raisi's remarkable courage in confronting arrogance and hypocrisy. Sayyed Raisi's unwavering loyalty to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei further exemplified his humility and dedication to his beliefs.“He was proud to be the soldier of Imam Khamenei,” the Resistance Leader reiterated.Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah commended “Sayyed Raisi worked tirelessly to serve the people of Iran and to counter the cruel sanctions on his country."He further clarified that Sayyed Raisi's presidency saw significant strides in improving Iran's economy and retrieving blocked assets, particularly in the housing sector.Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah acknowledged Iran's resilience in facing challenges since the Islamic Revolution of 1979."Sayyed Raisi's government took positive measures in Iran's housing sectors. He managed to retrieve Tehran’s blocked assets."Despite external pressures, Iran under Sayyed Raisi's leadership remained steadfast in supporting resistance movements across the region “clearly and publicly”, the Secretary General stated.Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah praised Sayyed Raisi's firm stance in supporting Palestinian rights and resistance movements. "The martyr, Sayyed Raisi, had great faith in the Palestinian Cause and the resistance movements. He had strong hostility toward the Zionists,” he said demonstrating the late Iranian President’s unwavering commitment to justice and solidarity with the oppressedMoving on to foreign policy achievements, the Resistance Chief highlighted Iran's diplomatic successes during Sayyed Raisi's presidency, particularly under Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.“Iran’s diplomacy made great achievements while Dr. Hossein AmirAbdollahian served as FM,” Sayyed Nasrallah explicated, adding that, "Iran's foreign policy focused on a look towards the East and not blocking with the West during Sayyed Raisi’s presidency”.His Eminence said Iran's pivot towards the East and its engagement with international organizations like the SCO and BRICS reflected a strategic shift in diplomatic priorities.Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored President Raisi's unwavering support for resistance movements in the region."A great characteristic that both Sayyed Raisi and FM Amir Abdollahian were characterized with was their humbleness,” according to the Hezbollah SG which is a defining trait that resonated with the Iranian people.Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah lauded the massive turnout at President Raisi and his companions' funerals, which sent a powerful message of loyalty to leadership and solidarity with their vision, highlighting that “The popular million funeral of President Raisi and his companions was the third largest funeral in human history”.His Eminence praised Raisi's impassioned speech at the OIC Summit in support of Palestine when “he talked of praising and kissing the hands of Hamas and resistance fighters in Gaza” that it was “. Raisi's bold endorsement of Hamas and Gaza's resistance fighters showcased Iran's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized the “failure of US policies due to their detachment from reality”. He highlighted the historic participation of Iranians in honoring President Raisi, demonstrating a “strong message of unity and loyalty to their leadership”.His Eminence asserts Iran's eminent position across various domains despite relentless efforts by adversaries to undermine its progress. He emphasized, "Whoever expects Iran to abandon Palestine and the resistance is very delusional."Reflecting on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah remarked on the unprecedented nature of the situation. He noted, "On the eighth month of the aggression on Gaza, the ‘Israelis’ themselves in power and the opposition agree that what the entity has experienced this year is unprecedented." This acknowledgment from within the “Israeli” establishment underscores the severity of the current circumstances.Furthermore, the Resistance Chief highlighted the perceived vulnerability of the “Israeli” enemy. He asserted, "The ‘Israeli’ enemy acknowledges the extreme impotence and failure it’s facing”. This admission suggests a notable shift in the balance of power, indicating significant challenges faced by the “Israeli” entity.In a concerning development, Sayyed Nasrallah reported sirens sounding for the second time in Occupied Golan. This event underscores the escalating tensions in the region, warranting heightened attention and vigilance. He observed, "For the second time, sirens sound in Occupied Golan," indicating a potentially volatile situation unfolding.His Eminence firmly addressed the adversaries awaiting Iran's weakening and retreat from its steadfast support of Palestine and resistance movements. He asserted, "To all the enemies who are waiting for Iran to weaken, retreat and give up Palestine and the resistance I say that they are living illusions and fantasies."Highlighting the strategic significance of recent geopolitical shifts, the Hezbollah SG remarked on the “Israeli” entity’s concern over European countries recognizing the Palestinian state. He emphasized, “‘Israel’ and its officials lament the recognition of Palestinian state by some European countries as existential threat and strategic loss," underscoring the profound implications of these developments.Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed to the tangible outcomes of Palestinian resilience, such as legal actions against ‘Israel’ in international courts. He noted, "One of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the Palestinian steadfastness’ results is slamming ‘Israel’ in international courts," indicating the impact of sustained resistance efforts.Assessing the current situation, the Secretary General noted the failure of the “Israeli” entity to achieve its objectives thus far. He stated, "So far, ‘Israel’ has not achieved any of its objectives," signaling a setback for the “Israeli” agenda.In a global display of solidarity, Sayyed Nasrallah acknowledged the widespread resonance of the Al-Aqsa Flood protests, evident in demonstrations at universities and the US Congress. He observed, "The protests in universities around the world and yesterday in front of the US Congress demonstrate the extent of the human feelings that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood evolved all over the world”.Addressing “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly, Sayyed Nasrallah issued a warning regarding the consequences of escalating tensions. He cautioned, “Should Netanyahu persist in advocating for war, he will ultimately lead ‘Israel’ into the depths of catastrophe and peril”.Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored Hezbollah's readiness to counter any aggression from ‘Israel’. He declared, "We studied all potential scenarios and strategies that the occupation might employ against our front," demonstrating a proactive approach to defense.Nonetheless, His Eminence delivered a dual message to both the “Israeli” entity and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the element of surprise employed by the Resistance. He pointed out, “The besieged Gaza caught you off guard on October 7, and the Resistance in Lebanon surprised you further by opening the southern front on October 8”.Directly addressing Netanyahu, Sayyed Nasrallah issued a warning, “You must expect surprises from our resistance!”Transitioning to strategic preparedness, the Resistance Leader underscored the thorough analysis undertaken by Hezbollah. He stated, “We’ve thoroughly examined all potential hypotheses and scenarios that the occupation might resort to on our front," emphasizing their proactive approach to potential challenges.In response to Netanyahu's perceived reliance on psychological warfare, Sayyed Nasrallah offers a pointed assessment. He remarked, “Netanyahu may believe in the efficacy of psychological warfare, but our hope remains for an end to hostilities. However, should he continue to advocate for war, he will ultimately lead his own entity into a catastrophic outcome”.