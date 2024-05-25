EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell

Islam Times - The EU must define its stance on the International Court of Justice's call on Israel to halt its Rafah offensive, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said that the bloc faces a "difficult" choice between its support for the rule of law and its support for Israel, just minutes after the ICJ ruled Israeli forces should halt their offensive in Rafah.Speaking during a European University Institute (EUI) event in Florence, Borrell said: "Let's see which is going to be the action of the European Union to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that has been issued today, which is going to be our position?""We will have to choose between our support to the international institutions and the rule of law, or our support to Israel, and both things are going to be quite difficult to make compatible," he added.It came just minutes after the Hague-based top UN court called on Israel to "halt its military offensive in Rafah", citing that the Palestinian people were at an "immediate risk".