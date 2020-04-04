Social Distancing to Continue as ‘Smart Distancing’: Rouhani

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that the ‘social distancing’ plan will continue to be implemented across the country in a new format, which he called ‘smart distancing’.

In a meeting with heads of various committees of the national HQ to control coronavirus, President Rouhani said the ‘social distancing’ plan would continue to be implemented across the country in a new format, which he called ‘smart distancing’.“We have implemented the first and second phases of the plan and obtained some good results. Right now, we are in the third phase, which is the implementation of ‘social distancing’,” he added.Rouhani went on to add, “health protocols should be designed in such a way that all people, including clients, employees, workers, and business people, would be confident that by following these protocols, they can ensure their safety at work and outdoors.”“We also need to make sure when students can safely return to educational centers,” he added.“If coronavirus is to stay for a while, we need to manage it in such a way that people’s lives are not made difficult,” he said. “Decisions should not be made without study and careful consideration.”“People should know that every decision made in the government is based on careful scientific studies and through consultations with all experts and specialists in the field,” the president reassured.