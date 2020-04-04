0
Saturday 4 April 2020 - 12:53

Social Distancing to Continue as ‘Smart Distancing’: Rouhani

Story Code : 854614
Social Distancing to Continue as ‘Smart Distancing’: Rouhani
In a meeting with heads of various committees of the national HQ to control coronavirus, President Rouhani said the ‘social distancing’ plan would continue to be implemented across the country in a new format, which he called ‘smart distancing’.

“We have implemented the first and second phases of the plan and obtained some good results. Right now, we are in the third phase, which is the implementation of ‘social distancing’,” he added.

Rouhani went on to add, “health protocols should be designed in such a way that all people, including clients, employees, workers, and business people, would be confident that by following these protocols, they can ensure their safety at work and outdoors.”

“We also need to make sure when students can safely return to educational centers,” he added.

“If coronavirus is to stay for a while, we need to manage it in such a way that people’s lives are not made difficult,” he said. “Decisions should not be made without study and careful consideration.”

“People should know that every decision made in the government is based on careful scientific studies and through consultations with all experts and specialists in the field,” the president reassured.
Related Stories
America Has No Choice But to Lift the Pressure on Iran: Rouhani
Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani considered that the US administration has no choice but to lift the severe pressure on his country ...
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
4 April 2020
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
4 April 2020
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
4 April 2020
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
3 April 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
3 April 2020
US Violates Iraqi Sovereignty by Deploying Patriot Missiles
US Violates Iraqi Sovereignty by Deploying Patriot Missiles
3 April 2020
Oppression of Muslims in India amid Covid-19 Outbreak
Oppression of Muslims in India amid Covid-19 Outbreak
3 April 2020
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
3 April 2020
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
2 April 2020
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
2 April 2020
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
2 April 2020
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
2 April 2020