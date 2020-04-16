0
Thursday 16 April 2020 - 12:07

Rouhani: Iran Battling Two Viruses, Sanctions & Coronavirus

“This year, we are facing two viruses: the sanctions and corona,” Rouhani said on Thursday.

He added that the government will do all it can to relieve the Iranian people’s suffering and help them live a relatively better life amid the difficulties facing the nation and the world. 

In similar remarks on Monday, the Iranian president said US imperialism is a virus, which is “more dangerous” than the new coronavirus for the international community.

“Independent and freedom-seeking nations like Iran and Venezuela have always been under pressure as a result of the US statesmen’s excessive demands and bullying,” Rouhani said in a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

On Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures, bringing the overall toll to 4,777. He added that COVID-19 had taken the lives of 94 patients during the past 24 hours, down from 98 a day earlier. Jahanpoor added that 49,933 patients had recovered from the infection.
