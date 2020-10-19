0
Monday 19 October 2020 - 08:18

Top Palestinian Negotiator Erekat ‘Critical’ from Cornavirus

The Palestine Liberation Organization said on Sunday that Erekat had been admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital’s coronavirus intensive care unit due to “chronic health problems in the respiratory system”.

The 65-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 9, the PLO said.

Erekat had “arrived in serious condition” and was receiving oxygen, the hospital said on Sunday, adding that his condition was “serious” but “stable”.

On Monday morning, Hadassah said that after a “quiet night,” his condition “deteriorated and is now defined critical and due to respiratory distress, he is anaesthetized and ventilated.”

Erekat, who lives in the biblical town of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, underwent lung-transplant surgery in the United States in 2017.

“Mr Erekat is a challenge to treat for coronavirus since he had lung transplants, he is immunosuppressed, and has another bacterial infection in addition to coronavirus,” Hadassah said on Monday.

Hadassah said it was “is in contact with international medical authorities regarding the treatment policy of this complex patient”.

Erekat serves as the PLO’s secretary-general and in remains Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s inner circle.
