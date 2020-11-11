US Special Envoy for Syria Steps Down

Islam Times - James Jeffrey, the US special representative for Syria, is retiring from his post, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

Nathan Sales, the State Department's coordinator for counterterrorism, will take on Jeffrey's responsibilities after his departure, Pompeo announced.Sales currently leads the department's Bureau of Counterterrorism and is Pompeo's main international counterterrorism adviser."Ambassador Jeffrey epitomizes the very best of our diplomatic corps. Jim is an American patriot of the highest order," Pompeo wrote in a Monday statement, Politico reported.He continued in a second statement, "I have full confidence that Ambassador Sales will fulfill his additional duties with the same dedication to excellence and public service that he has displayed since his first day on the job."