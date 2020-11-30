JCPOA Joint Commission to Meet in Vienna on December 16

Islam Times - A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on December 16.

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid and attended by the representatives of E3+2 countries (France, Germany, UK , China and Russia) and Iran, according to the official website of the European Union.Participants will discuss ongoing work to preserve the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides, including in the preparation of exchanges at the Ministerial Level.The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and six other states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231.However, the US under President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.As the remaining European parties failed to fulfill their end of the bargain and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.