0
Monday 30 November 2020 - 22:24

JCPOA Joint Commission to Meet in Vienna on December 16

Story Code : 900943
JCPOA Joint Commission to Meet in Vienna on December 16
The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid and attended by the representatives of E3+2 countries (France, Germany, UK , China and Russia) and Iran, according to the official website of the European Union.

Participants will discuss ongoing work to preserve the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides, including in the preparation of exchanges at the Ministerial Level.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and six other states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231.

However, the US under President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

As the remaining European parties failed to fulfill their end of the bargain and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
29 November 2020
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
29 November 2020
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
28 November 2020
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
28 November 2020
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
28 November 2020
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
28 November 2020
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020