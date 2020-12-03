0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 04:59

Hackers Breach Israeli Insurance Company, Steal Client Data

Story Code : 901349
In a joint statement, the Capital Markets Authority and the Israel National Cyber Directorate confirmed that there had been a cyberattack on the Shirbit insurance company and that information had been leaked in the breach, Israeli media reported.

It added that an investigation into the cyber incident had begun the night before amid suspicions of an attack on the company’s servers.

“An initial investigation found that information on the details of clients’ insurance is involved,” the statement said, noting that the investigation was still ongoing.

A group calling itself BlackShadow took responsibility for the attack, boasting of its success in a series of tweets that included images of some of the information taken, as well as technical details apparently intended to show the scale of the assault.

“A huge cyberattack has taken place by Black Shadow team,” the group tweeted. “There has been a massive attack on the network infrastructure of Shirbit Company, which is in Israel's economic sphere.”

 
