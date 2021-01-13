US Military Convoy Arrives in Syria from Iraq

Islam Times - Syrian sources announced that a US military convoy entered Syria illegally on Wed. through Al-Waleed border crossing in Iraq.

Another US military convoy, including 60 trucks, was transported to Syria through Iraq's Al-Waleed border crossing, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.Local sources in the village of Al-Suwaidiyah told SANA that a US military convoy arrived in Syria illegally from Iraq’s Al-Waleed Border Crossing.This military convoy includes 60 trucks carrying military equipment and logistics that entered al-Hasakah in northern Syria through Iraq’s Al-Waleed border crossing.The occupying US military, which is collaborating with Qassad forces to plunder Syria's oil resources, has brought in several trucks carrying weapons and fuel tankers to its military bases in northern Syria in recent months.