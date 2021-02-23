Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions

Islam Times - The Iranian administration hailed Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s call on the cabinet and the Parliament to act in unison over a law that obliges the administration to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the administration said it warmly welcomes the Leader’s emphasis on a united voice in implementing the parliamentary law on suspension of the Additional Protocol of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.It also noted that the negotiations and agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been in conformity with the Constitution, the Parliament’s acts, and the Supreme National Security Council’s decisions.The statement said all experts and national security officials acknowledge that the administration has adopted the most effective and least costly method to carry out the parliamentary law.“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s purpose and the administration’s definite plan is to restore the rights of Iranian people, counter the US’ illegal policies and measures wisely and vigorously, and have the cruel and inhumane sanctions on the Iranian people lifted immediately,” it added.According to the Parliament’s ‘Strategic Action’ on lifting sanctions and safeguarding national interests, ratified in October 2020, Tehran has halted the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol because the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal have failed to honor their commitments.Following a Sunday visit to Tehran by the IAEA director general, Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog issued a joint statement, declaring that Iran will stop its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and will deny IAEA inspectors access to its nuclear facilities beyond the Safeguards Agreement as of February 23, 2021 for three months.In remarks on Monday evening, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The administration is committed to acting in accordance with the law. Therefore, this law, which is good, should be executed precisely.”The Leader also described the way the US and the three European parties to the JCPOA (the UK, France and Germany) talk regarding Iran’s reduction of its JCPOA commitments as being arrogant, high-handed, unjust, erroneous rhetoric.