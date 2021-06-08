A Turkish Soldier Killed in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Wounded during the operation of Claw-Lightning in northern Iraq, a Turkish soldier succumbed to the injuries.

A Turkish soldier has been killed in a bomb blast in northern Iraq.The soldier, who was severely wounded in a bomb blast during a Turkish Claw-Lightning operation against the PKK in northern Iraq, died at a hospital yesterday due to severe injuries, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.Turkish operations Claw-Lightning and Thunderbolt began on April 23, 2021, in Metina, Zap, and Avashin Basyan regions in northern Iraq.Meanwhile, heavy clashes took place yesterday evening between the Turkish army and PKK elements in the Kani Masi area, also known as Ain Nuni, which is a village and sub-district in Dohuk Governorate in Kurdistan Region, Iraq.