0
Saturday 2 October 2021 - 05:06

Europeans Will Need Passport to Enter UK as ID Cards No Longer Valid

Story Code : 956769
Europeans Will Need Passport to Enter UK as ID Cards No Longer Valid
In an official announcement on Friday, the Home office said that “from today [October 1, 2021], most EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens will need a valid passport to enter the UK as the government stops accepting national identity [ID] cards as a travel document.”
 
Those who are part of the UK’s EU Settlement Scheme or have equivalent rights are exceptions to the program and will be able to continue using ID cards as a travel document to enter the UK until at least 2025.
 
According to the Home Office, ID cards are some of the most abused documents seen by the Border Force officers, thus the insecure ID cards would no longer be recognized in a bid to prevent the abuse of the system.
 
“By ending the use of insecure ID cards, we are strengthening our border and delivering on the people’s priority to take back control of our immigration system. We are doing this as part of our New Plan for Immigration, which will be firm on those who seek to abuse the system, and fair on those who play by the rules,” Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted.
 
As part of the Brexit agreement, London put an end to the free movement of passengers from the European continent, subjecting them to the same entry rules as travelers from the rest of the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems Worth Tensions with US
30 September 2021
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
30 September 2021
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
30 September 2021
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
29 September 2021
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
29 September 2021
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
29 September 2021
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
29 September 2021
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
28 September 2021