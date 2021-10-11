0
Monday 11 October 2021 - 10:15

US Loses To China in Artificial Intelligence Battle, Pentagon Ex-software Chief Says

Story Code : 958158
China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.
 
Nicolas Chaillan, the Pentagon's first chief software officer who resigned in protest against the slow pace of technological transformation in the US military, said the failure to respond was putting the United States at risk.
 
"We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion," he told the newspaper.
 
"Whether it takes a war or not is kind of anecdotal," he said, arguing China was set to dominate the future of the world, controlling everything from media narratives to geopolitics.
 
He said US cyber defenses in some government departments were at "kindergarten level."
 
Chaillan criticized the reluctance of Google to work with the US war department on AI, and extensive debates over AI ethics, for slowing the United States down. Google was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.
