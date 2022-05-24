Assad Congratulates Aoun on Liberation Day: Victory Proves the Choice of Resistance is the Right One
Story Code : 995857
“The victory proved that the choice and path of resistance is the right one as it is a natural right for any people whose country's sovereignty is violated,” Assad’s message read.
The Syrian president further underlined that the memory of the heroes who enlightened the path of glory with their blood will always remain present in the conscience, mentioning that those heroes will remain to be a model for sacrifice.