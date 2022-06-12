0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 08:34

China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'

Story Code : 998952
China
China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on Jun 12, 2022.

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Wei hit back at Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin accusing Beijing of "destabilizing" military activity.

He said Beijing had "no choice" but to fight if attempts are made to separate Taiwan from China. "We will fight at all cost, and we will fight to the very end," he said.

Wei urged Washington to "stop smearing and containing China... stop interfering in China's internal affairs and stop harming China's interests". 

Wei said Washington is trying to “hijack” countries in the Indo-Pacific region, noting US President Joe Biden’s new strategy leads to “conflict and confrontation” there.

He was referring to Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, the US announced in May. The IPEF involves 13 countries, excluding China.

“To us, the strategy is an attempt to build an exclusive small group in the name of a free and open Indo-Pacific, to hijack countries in our region and target one specific country,” he said.

“It is a strategy to create conflict and confrontation to contain and encircle others,” he said. 

“China seeks peace and stability, and is not an aggressor in the Indo-Pacific,” he said, calling on Washington to “strengthen solidarity and oppose confrontation and division.” 

'Impressive progress' in nuclear weapons 
Wei told delegates at the Singapore summit that China had achieved "impressive progress" in the field of nuclear weapons.

China "has always pursued an appropriate path to developing nuclear capabilities for protection of our country," he said.

However, Wei noted, Beijing will only use them for defending the nation, never starting a nuclear war, nor ever use nuclear weapons first.

"China's ... policy is consistent. We use it for self defense. We will not be the first to use nuclear (weapons)."

The ultimate purpose of China's nuclear arsenal is to prevent a nuclear war, he pointed out.
Tagged
China US Taiwan
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022