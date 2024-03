Islam Times - Venezuelan authorities have thwarted a new plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and overthrow the government, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Wednesday.

Authorities uncovered the plot after threats against Maduro were made by telephone and on social media during his visit to the city of Maturin, in northeast Monagas state.Preliminary investigations revealed "evidence of a new conspiracy" against the Venezuelan government, he said, adding that two suspects have been arrested.In January, the attorney general's office said it foiled five plots to assassinate Maduro between 2023 and 2024.