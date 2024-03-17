Syria Condemns the US-French-British-German Statement

Islam Times - Syria condemned a statement issued on March 15 by governments of the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

“Over the past thirteen years, the governments of the US, the United Kingdom, France and Germany have continued their hostile approach against Syria using all means of war” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry of Syria said in a statement on Sunday.The Ministry added that Syria condemns the statement issued on March 15 by the governments of the four countries, and considers it a continuation of their destructive policies against itself.Damascus also considers the statement as a repetition of what they have persisted to fabricate false accusations and promote propaganda aimed at distorting the image of the Syrian state, as well as diverting the world’s attention from their gross violations of the rights of the Syrian people, precisely the right to life and development.