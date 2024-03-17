0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:02

Syria Condemns the US-French-British-German Statement

Story Code : 1123254
Syria Condemns the US-French-British-German Statement
“Over the past thirteen years, the governments of the US, the United Kingdom, France and Germany have continued their hostile approach against Syria using all means of war” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry of Syria said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry added that Syria condemns the statement issued on March 15 by the governments of the four countries, and considers it a continuation of their destructive policies against itself.

Damascus also considers the statement as a repetition of what they have persisted to fabricate false accusations and promote propaganda aimed at distorting the image of the Syrian state, as well as diverting the world’s attention from their gross violations of the rights of the Syrian people, precisely the right to life and development.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
17 March 2024
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
17 March 2024
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
17 March 2024
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
17 March 2024
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
17 March 2024
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
17 March 2024
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
17 March 2024
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
16 March 2024
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024