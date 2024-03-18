Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed that it has carried out another anti- “Israeli” operation, targeting the entity’s air base in the occupied Golan Heights with drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is an umbrella group of the country’s anti-terror movements, made the announcement in a statement on its Telegram channel early Monday without naming the “Israeli” air base.“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, at dawn today, Monday, 3/18/2024, targeted with drones an air base for the Zionist occupation’s drones in the occupied Golan,” the statement said.It added that operations against the occupying entity will continue and double during the holy month of Ramadan in order to destroy more enemy strongholds.After weeks of strategic silence, Iraqi resistance group Kata’ib Hezbollah has made its position clear on key national security issues, warning that delay in expelling US forces would open the gates of hell.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq asserted that the new strike was part of the second phase of its operations against the “Israeli” entity and in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, amid the entity’s ongoing genocide across the territory.The new operation came almost a week after the Iraqi resistance struck “Israel’s” main airport in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq ... targeted Ben Gurion Airport deep within the usurping entity by drone,” it said in a statement.Earlier this month, the Iraqi resistance announced it had targeted the Haifa Airport in the northern part of the occupied territories in another pro-Palestinian operation.