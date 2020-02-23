0
Sunday 23 February 2020 - 18:35

Dozens of Missiles Fired at Zionist Settlements Near Gaza Strip

Story Code : 846327
According to Israeli media outlets, as many as 20 missiles were fired by the Palestinian resistance movement towards Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses reported that shelters in the Israeli settlements in Asqalan have opened their doors to settlers and they are rushing into the building.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Zionist Iron Dome system has only been able to intercept and trace three Katyushas over Asqalan’s town.

The development came hours after Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians along a fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the occupied territories and injured several others who rushed to confront an armored bulldozer.  
