Londoners rally to condemn Israeli regime

Islam Times - Hundreds of protesters flocked to central London on Sunday to honor the call of International Quds Day.

The annual event, held on the last Friday of Ramadan, was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and staunch opposition to Zionism.Israeli aggression against Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan has become so common that it has regrettably become like an annual tradition. That's why tensions are so high this year, as aggression against the al-Aqsa mosque compound remains ongoing.Due to its popularity, many attempts have been made by pro-Israel groups to ban the rally, with critics siting anti-Semitism accusations.They don't want concepts of resistance to be spoken about. If you realized at other demos there's an emphasis on '1234 occupation no more' but not enough on '5678 Israel is a terrorist state'. We have solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, we call out their victimhood, but we also call out the aggressor.The al-Aqsa Mosque compound has been at the center of weeks of heightened Israeli violence against Palestinian worshipers; since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. With at least 19 Palestinians killed so far, fears remain high that another full-scale war could break out as Gaza's resistance threatens greater retaliation.