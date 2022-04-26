0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 06:25

Londoners rally to condemn Israeli regime

Story Code : 991102
Londoners rally to condemn Israeli regime

The annual event, held on the last Friday of Ramadan, was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and staunch opposition to Zionism.

Israeli aggression against Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan has become so common that it has regrettably become like an annual tradition. That's why tensions are so high this year, as aggression against the al-Aqsa mosque compound remains ongoing.

Due to its popularity, many attempts have been made by pro-Israel groups to ban the rally, with critics siting anti-Semitism accusations.

They don't want concepts of resistance to be spoken about. If you realized at other demos there's an emphasis on '1234 occupation no more' but not enough on '5678 Israel is a terrorist state'. We have solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, we call out their victimhood, but we also call out the aggressor.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound has been at the center of weeks of heightened Israeli violence against Palestinian worshipers; since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. With at least 19 Palestinians killed so far, fears remain high that another full-scale war could break out as Gaza's resistance threatens greater retaliation.
Tagged
Quds Day Palestine Israel Rally
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022