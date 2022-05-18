0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 13:44

US Convoy Enters Turkish Military Base in Aleppo

Story Code : 994878
US Convoy Enters Turkish Military Base in Aleppo
A US military convoy entered the Turkish military base in "Azaz" city, northwest Syria. All vehicles with American flags entered the northern suburb of Aleppo in Syria’s Aleppo which were accompanied by the Turkish intelligence service.

At the same time, a number of helicopters and drones, said to belong to the International Coalition Forces, flew at low altitudes along the Syrian-Turkish border through the city of Azaz.

Local media say that Turkey has handed over a senior ISIL leader to a US military delegation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
18 May 2022
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
17 May 2022
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022