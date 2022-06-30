0
Thursday 30 June 2022 - 00:45

Saudi Operative Studying in US Caught Harassing Dissidents

Story Code : 1001876
Saudi Operative Studying in US Caught Harassing Dissidents
According to the “Daily Best”, Ibrahim Alhussayen was eventually arrested for lying to FBI agents about his use of pseudonymous social media accounts, the criminal complaint and affidavit say. 

Alhussayen, a 42-year-old Saudi citizen who has lived in the US since 2013, had been obtaining his PhD at a Mississippi university when he sent threatening messages and comments to “harass dissidents and critics of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the filing says. One message in 2020 read, “Soon, I will know where you are and get you....” 

An Instagram comment in 2020 left on the page of a woman who had criticized some Saudi policies said, “I hope you will have the same fate/end up as Nada al-Qahtani”—a Saudi Arabian woman shot to death by her brother. 

The feds further underlined that “Alhussayen lied to them in interviews and claimed he only operated accounts under his name.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
28 June 2022
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia
Western ‘network of commandos and spies’ helping Ukraine
27 June 2022
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
27 June 2022
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
26 June 2022
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022