Iran urges US to act realistically, says it seeks ‘full economic benefits’ of JCPOA

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-abdollahian

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says the talks to revive the 2015 agreement can succeed if the United States acts realistically and provides Tehran with robust guarantees that it will be able to fully reap the economic benefits of the deal.

In a tweet on Friday, two days after the conclusion of the latest round of talks to remove Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions, Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic will pursue the diplomatic endeavor with “power” and “rationality.”“A realistic [approach] by the US and attainment of a long-term guarantee over Iran’s full economic benefits from the agreement can bring about a fruitful outcome at the negotiations,” he wrote.He also said Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will continue his logical and active approach in complete coordination with him to remove the sanctions that have been re-imposed on Tehran after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the multilateral accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).Amir-Abdollahian’s tweet came after Iran and the US concluded two days of indirect talks, mediated by the European Union, in the Qatari capital of Doha, in an attempt to break the stalemate in reviving the JCPOA.At the end of the talks, Iran and the EU said they would keep in touch “about the continuation of the route and the next stage of the talks.”The talks in Doha follow seven rounds of fruitless negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year.Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Thursday that Tehran will “coordinate” with the European Union on the next stage of the talks.“Our team is ready to engage constructively to reach a deal,” Takht-Ravanchi said in a post on his Twitter account after he delivered a speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council.Meanwhile, an informed Iranian source said on Friday that the United States would responsible for any failure of the talks, whether in Vienna or in Doha.The Doha talks will continue on the path of the Vienna negotiations, with the aim of settling the outstanding issues quickly and innovatively, Iran’s Fars news agency quoted the source as saying, citing Al Jazeera.The source said Iran has never left the negotiating table and will never do so in the future but “it was Washington that exited the agreement and stopped its implementation.”It is still possible to achieve an acceptable result if Washington acts realistically on the removal of sanctions against Tehran, the source said. “We are ready for a strong and acceptable agreement within a few days and this issue requires the United States to make clear decisions.”