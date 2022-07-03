Syrian FM Says Israeli Attacks Will Not Go Unanswered

Islam Times - While condemning the efforts of the West to expand terrorism and war in some areas, the Syrian Foreign Minister warned the Zionist regime that Syria will not let Israeli attacks go unanswered.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the capital Damascus at the head of a delegation this morning.Upon his arrival at Damascus Airport, the Iranian foreign minister was received by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.During the meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, they exchanged views on several political issues of common interest.On Saturday evening in a press conference with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad emphasized that "We warn Israel that its power supported by the US has its limits and the Israeli regime must know that its attacks will not go unanswered."Stating that the relations between Iran and Syria are beneficial to the region and the world, the Syrian top diplomat said: "In the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, the bilateral relations between Tehran and Damascus were examined in depth."Amir Abdollahian also met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday evening.Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Saturday, called the silence of the Western claimant countries against the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime an indication of the double standards of these countries.The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran also emphasized solving the region's problems through dialogue and cooperation and clarified that Iran is against resorting to military operations to solve the issues.Appreciating the efforts of the Syrian government and president in consolidating the national unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of this country, Amirabdollahian added that the opponents of the territorial integrity and independence of Syria are trying to destroy the situation of this country.